Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been placed on a seven-day administrative leave by the MLB as the league looks into sexual assault allegations against the pitcher. Bauer has denied the accusations.

The MLB made the announcement Friday, the same day the Dodgers visited the White House to celebrate their 2020 World Series win. Bauer was not in attendance. His allegations include charges of sexual assault and domestic violence.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” a statement from the league said. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative league effective immediately. MLB continue to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Although Bauer has 24 hours to appeal the league’s decision, his agents John Fetterolf and Rachel Luba said their client will not be doing so.

“Mr. Bauer will not appeal MLB’s decision to place him on administrative leave at this time in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and to his teammates,” they wrote. “Of note, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation.”

The accuser is a 27-year-old woman that connected with Bauer via Instagram. The two had a consensual sexual relationship until, the woman alleges, Bauer took things too far. She says he’d punch her and choke her unconscious despite never agreeing to engage in such acts.

The Pasadena Police Department confirmed their investigation into the matter on Tuesday, notifying The Athletic that the alleged incidents happened in April and May and are detailed in a 68-page restraining order filed by the victim. She is also said to have visible proof of the injuries Bauer inflicted on her.

Bauer will still collect his full salary while on leave. His hearing is scheduled for July 23.