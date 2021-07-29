Does Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“Jungle Cruise” has arrived in theaters and on Premier Access on Disney+, bringing fans to the Amazon with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. It took years to get here, but Disney has finally gotten another of its original rides onto the big screen. And it sure is a wild ride.

Like the ride it’s based on, the movie takes fans on a journey down the Amazon River. Frank (Dwayne Johnson) is a skipper just like the ones in the parks, meaning he tells lots of terrible jokes, and shows his passengers subpar sights — including the eighth wonder of the world, the Backside of Water.

Obviously, this isn’t enough to carry a film, so what follows is a true adventure story, where Frank gets roped into helping Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor to find “the tears of the moon.” This is, naturally, a magical plant that can cure all ailments, curses and diseases, according to legend.

We won’t spoil anything, but we will say “Jungle Cruise” certainly keeps the door open for any future adventures. So, is there a post-credits scene to officially set that future up?

When the credits roll, there is some beautiful artwork of the cast in character, but where you might expect a mid-credits stinger, there isn’t one. You also won’t find anything at the very end of the credits, as other Disney movies have been known to do.

Granted, “Jungle Cruise” is just one movie so far rather than a franchise, but fans will recall that “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Disney’s first forray into creating a film based on one of the park’s rides, had credits stinger, as did its four follow-ups. Only one of the “Pirates” post-credit scenes actually set up possible further story (“Dead Men Tell No Tales”), but each had a little nod to aspects of the story that had already occurred.

But, for whatever reason, “Jungle Cruise” doesn’t follow that recent tradition.