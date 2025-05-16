Does Hollywood Need to Worry About a Charter-Cox Merger?

Available to WrapPRO members

Any time distributors consolidate it signals a shift in leverage, but the early betting is that the $34.5 billion deal combining cable operators won’t dramatically sway the balance

and

Any consolidation on the scale of Friday morning’s surprise announcement by cable giants Charter Communications and Cox Enterprises that they plan to merge in a deal valued at $34.5 billion counts as rarified M&A these days.

Combining the No. 2 and No. 3 players, by revenue, in an industry is certain to raise a few eyebrows, but especially in media and entertainment, where business seems balanced precariously between ever-shifting tectonic plates.

Technology, fickle consumer preferences and a nervous Wall Street were already playing the roles of disruptors, but throw in President Donald Trump’s chaos economy, and a shift of Charter-Cox’s magnitude is likely to raise anxiety levels.

Sean Burch

Sean is a business reporter who covers tech and media for TheWrap based in New York City. His beat includes companies like Meta and TikTok, as well as notable industry figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Sean covers the news landscape and closely watches digital media.  

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments