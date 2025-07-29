Doja Cat joined a chorus of TikTokers Monday night to mock Sydney Sweeney’s viral “great jeans” ad for American Eagle, reading off her script in a goofy, over-the-top southern accent.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” the rapper said, reciting Sydney’s lines from the commercial. “My jeans are blue.”

Watch the video below:

Doja Cat is the latest figure in entertainment to respond to Sweeney’s American Eagle ad, which went viral over the weekend for being what many considered racist, arguing the actress and clothing brand appear pro-eugenics and favor traditional white genes.

The brand described its campaign as a “return to essential denim dressing.” It showcases Sweeney in a blue, denim jacket and pants set, all of which are part of her collection The Sydney Jean.

The issue at hand isn’t the actress’ jeans, but rather her script. Her lines read — as Doja Cat restated — “genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Some felt that the campaign promotion of “great jeans” while highlighting a person who has blond hair and blue eyes, encouraged the idea of eugenics, the belief and practice of attempting to improve the human race through selective breeding of certain populations of people, which has been historically used in the U.S. to target marginalized communities, including people of color, people with disabilities and the less financial fortunate.

Throughout American history, ads have been used as a tool to encourage white eugenics, with one of the most infamous cases being the Pears’ Soap ads from the 1890s that featured a Black child’s skinned being turned to white after using the bar of soap during his bath.