Megyn Kelly Torches ‘Lunatic Left’ That Thinks Sydney Sweeney Jeans Campaign Is Racist | Video

Megyn Kelly went after the left for what she deemed their latest “absurd” issue – Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle ad.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host took the “lunatic left” to task over their disapproval of the “Euphoria” star’s new American Eagle denim ad. In the spot, Sweeney touts herself for having great jeans – a play on the actress’ genes. Other billboards for the campaign show her painting over the statement “Sydney Sweeney has great genes” with “jeans.” Some online have called the ad tone-deaf saying it celebrates her whiteness and thinness.

“She’s being called a white supremacist by people who don’t like her latest ad, which is for American Eagle,” Kelly said. “She’s advertising jeans, and yet the lunatics on the left think she’s advertising white supremacy. This is obviously a reference to her body and not to her skin color, but the lunatic left is going to do what the lunatic left is going to do.”

She continued: “They’re upset because it’s about who gets to be the face of America’s Best Genes. They think it’s no accident that they’ve chosen a white, thin woman because you’re, I guess, not allowed to celebrate those things in any way, shape, or form. But they’re completely ignoring the reference to her body, which is the thing she’s famous for. It’s just absurd.”

Play video

Many viral comments deriding the ad bring up arguments that the its not only subtly promoting white supremacy but also eugenics, and nazi and master race propaganda.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” Sweeney says in the ad. “My jeans are blue.”

American Eagle has not yet addressed the online backlash from the campaign.

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” clip above.