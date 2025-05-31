Sydney Sweeney Says Other Women in Hollywood ‘Give Me the Hardest Time’

Sydney Sweeney founded her production company Fifty-Fifty Films back in 2020, but as she told The Times in an interview published Saturday she still isn’t always taken seriously as a producer — and that’s typically because of other women she works with.

“To be honest, actually, I always find that it’s the women who give me the hardest time,” Sweeney said.

“I have to be like, I want to be in the room, I want to sit in every single meeting and want to be involved in every decision, I want to be taken seriously as a producer,” Sweeney also said. She added that she has developed tactics to make sure people really hear her. “I’m very direct, I’m very blunt.”

Sweeney added that she also receives the same skeptical treatment when she’s auditioning for roles.

“I see it all the time where they don’t think I am right for [a role] because they watched Cassie in Euphoria. Especially because Cassie was such a sexualized character — that puts a wall up for people,” she said. “I feel like I’m constantly having to be like, no, no, I’m an actor, I’m supposed to be different characters.”

A24 announced production on the show’s third season had begun in February 2025. Sweeney’s role as Cassie introduced her to fame, and the actress is protective of the character. “She might look like a one-note dumb blonde, pull-your-tits-out kind of girl,” Sweeney explained. “But she’s not. There’s so much more to her.”

The show, which also stars Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, will pick up after high school graduation. “Being back is crazy, I love Cassie so much. She’s insane.”

Grappling with fame was tough for the now 27-year-old, who began acting as a child after presenting her parents with a five-year plan. “A lot is gone,” she told the outlet, “like privacy. Which is huge. You don’t realise how much that means until you lose it. I see all the time: ‘Oh, they sold themselves, they knew what they were signing up for.’ But 18-year-old me had no idea what she was signing up for.”

