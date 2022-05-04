Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie and More to Be Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Some of us – including soon-to-be inductee Dolly Parton – are old enough to remember when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honored artists who played rock ‘n’ roll music.

But this is 2022, and your new inductee class includes the reining high priestess of country music, plus rapper Eminem, the smooth pop stylings of current “American Idol” judge Lionel Ritchie, and pop and hip-hop impresarios Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

To be sure, there are some rock artists in this year’s class: Pat Benetar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, and Judas Priest are on the slate.

When Parton was nominated for the slot, she gracefully announced she was bowing out – considering she’s never really played rock music at any point during her storied career. But the Hall said it was keeping her in consideration, and she made the cut anyway.

See the complete list of inductees here.

Inductees will be honored at a ceremony on November 5th in Los Angeles.

This story is developing …