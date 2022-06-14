L to R: Margaret Qualley, Lucia Aguilar, Allen Galeon, Elodie Yung

Domestic Workers Call for Hollywood to Clean Up Its Act Depicting Their Lives on Screen

by | June 14, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

”Something transformational is happening out there“ but there’s still much left to be done, domestic labor activist Ai-jen Poo says

When domestic worker Lucia Aguilar talks about Netflix’ hit series “Maid,” she does not echo the frequent criticisms found in publications, including mitú, TheWrap, questioning the choice of a white “maid” (Margaret Qualley) as the lead character– when, as mitú reported, 65% of U.S. cleaning women are Latinas whose stories often go untold.

No — Aguilar, a domestic labor activist and part-time nanny who serves as an adviser to Hollywood through the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NWDA), gets heated when she describes Qualley’s character, a struggling single mom, trying on the homeowner’s cashmere wraps, sampling expensive wine, taking a dip in the ocean-view hot tub and switching on the state-of-the-art AV system in a luxurious home when she’s finished her cleaning job.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

