Domhnall Gleeson has been tapped to play the title character in FX’s limited series “The Patient,” a serial killer who holds a psychotherapist hostage and demands the doctor cure him of his homicidal urges, FX announced on Tuesday.

Steve Carell was previously announced to star as the therapist when the show was first ordered to series in October.

Production begins this week on the half-hour series from Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, executive-producers on Emmy-winning FX hit “The Americans.”

Here’s the logline: “In ‘The Patient,’ a psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (“The Americans”), a psychotherapist (Carell) finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.”

Also joining the series is Linda Emond of “Lodge 49,” who plays Red Cross founder Clara Barton in HBO’s upcoming “The Gilded Age”; Andrew Leeds from NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”; and Laura Niemi, whose credits include NBC’s “This Is Us” and “Succession.”

The 10-episode series is from FX Productions. Fields and Weisberg are writing and executive producing with Carell, Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu.

Chris Long, who helmed nine episodes of “The Americans,” will also serve as executive producer and direct the first two episodes. Kevin Bray (“Insecure,” “Succession”) and Gwyneth Horder-Payton (“Pose,” “Pam & Tommy”), fellow “Americans” alums, have also been announced to direct.

Domhnall and his brother Brian Gleeson starred in the Channel 4/Amazon comedy series “Frank of Ireland,” which they co-created and produced with Michael Moloney.

The Tony-nominated actor will next be seen in HBO’s five-part limited series “White House Plumbers.”

Arguably best-known as Imperial General Armitage Hux in the recent “Star Wars” prequels, his other film credits include “Peter Rabbit,” “About Time,” “Brooklyn,” and “The Revenant.”

