Though Dominic West used to be known as one of Prince Harry’s celebrity friends, the actor revealed the member of the Royal Family hasn’t spoken to him in roughly 10 years.

When asked by a reporter for The Times Radio if West received any insight from Prince Harry about how to play his father, Prince Charles, West said, “That was 10 years ago.” When pressed on whether West still had Harry’s number, the actor said he didn’t.

“I said too much in a press conference, and so we didn’t speak after that,” West said. “I think I was asked what we did, what we did to celebrate when we got there, and probably said something too much.”

Stars of the The Crown Dominic West and Jonathan Pryce reveal their run-ins with the royal family, including why one of them is no longer on speaking terms with Prince Harry.@KateEMcCann | @adamboultonTABB pic.twitter.com/iJgCyrLtjp — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) December 23, 2023

Many have speculated that the falling out happened after a charity event the duo participated in roughly decade ago.

In 2013, West and Prince Harry were both part of a Walking With the Wounded charity event. The charity expedition was composed of three teams of wounded servicemen and women that joined Prince Harry and took place over 200 miles across the Antarctic Plateau. In a press conference following the event, West revealed that many of the participants drank champagne out of one of the servicemen’s prothetic limbs.

“Most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them,” West said at the time. “There was a lot of liqueur drunk. We all drank champagne out of Duncan’s favorite prosthetic legs.”

“Duncan” referred to Duncan Slater, a Royal Air Force veteran who lost his legs in Afghanistan in 2009 and who was also part of the expedition.

At the time, West sang Prince Harry’s praises for his role in the event.

“He was very much part of the team, he seemed to specialize in building latrines. He built this incredible castellated structure with blocks to keep out the wind and it even had a [toilet] roll holder,” West said. “They had a flag pole and a loo roll holder that were surrounded by blocks of snow. He must have taken 45 minutes to create each one.”

West portrayed Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles of Wales, in the final two seasons of “The Crown.” During an interview with TheWrap, the star of “The Wire” and “The Affair” revealed the role gave him “immense sympathy” for King Charles III, specifically when it came to Princess Diana’s death.

“I felt, perhaps, that he had been cast as the villain at that time. It was interesting to try and get inside his head and realize just what it must have been like for him and how appalling it must have been,” West said. “Peter [Morgan] portrays him as being very emotional about Diana’s death. We don’t know if he was or not, but it was an interesting choice.”

“The Crown” is now streaming in full on Netflix.