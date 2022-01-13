Don Cheadle and Steven Soderbergh Producing ‘The Other Hamilton’ for HBO Max

Don Cheadle and Steven Soderbergh are executive producing the series “The Other Hamilton” (about Wall Street’s first black millionaire) for HBO Max, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The project is based on the book “Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire” by Shane White.

Carlos Foglia, Ashley Nicole Black and Keith Josef Adkins are writing and serving as executive producers.

The logline is as follows: “The Other Hamilton” is the story of Jeremiah Hamilton, a Haitian immigrant turned Wall Street tycoon in the 1800’s, who becomes one of the first black millionaires in history, using questionable – often illegal – methods of securing the bag – aka a man of his time. By scamming insurance companies and capitalizing on others’ losses, he earns the moniker Prince of Darkness. Flash forward to the present day and he’s now the subject matter of a TV show for the newest streamer on the block. Jeremiah Hamilton’s life will be batted around by a group of TV writers who each have their own ideas about history, truth, power, and ownership.

Cheadle and Karyn Smith-Forge will executive produce via their This Radicle Act Productions banner. Steven Baigelman is executive producing along with Soderbergh, as will Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media.

“The Other Hamilton” is the latest collaboration between Cheadle and Soderbergh. Cheadle recently starred in the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move” for Soderbergh. The duo worked together on several of Soderbergh’s films, including “Out of Sight,” “Traffic” and the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise.

Cheadle is repped by UTA and Viewpoint. Black is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Morris Yorn. Foglia is repped by Gersh, Heroes and Villains Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein. Adkins is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.

Variety first reported the news.