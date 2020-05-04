Don Lemon Asks Trump What Is It About Obama He Hates So Much (Video)

CNN’s Don Lemon ribbed President Donald Trump Sunday night with a series of questions about why, exactly, former president Barack Obama gets under his skin so badly.

After Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory claiming there is new evidence Obama “was the one running the Russian hoax,” Lemon went in, using a quiet, calm tone to deliver blow after blow: “What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know. What is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him?”

Lemon punctuated the monologue with a lofty, “Just wondering” and a quick eyebrow raise.

As referenced in Lemon’s speech, Trump’s crusade against Obama goes back long before he himself ever ran for president. He vocally pushed the “birther” conspiracy theory — “he whole birth certificate thing,” in Lemon’s words — that Obama wasn’t born int he United States for years. He only admitted Obama was, in fact, born in America when he was running for president in 2016.

Lemon’s comments quickly went viral on Twitter. Watch them below.