In a development that may not be all that surprising, Don Lemon doesn’t seem to have many fans over at Fox News.

On Monday morning’s installment of “Fox & Friends First,” cohost Carley Shimkus and guest Beverly Hallberg broke down the former “CNN This Morning” anchor’s first interview since his firing, slamming the journalist for positioning himself as what Hallberg deemed “the arbiter of the truth.”

“I think it’s pretty laughable to most people,” she said.

The “Fox & Friends First” discussion kicked off Monday with Shimkus introducing the fact that in his first interview since being fired from CNN in April, Lemon maintained that he has and will continue to always “tell the truth” and “abide by the promises of the Constitution.”

“Someone we haven’t heard from in awhile is former CNN anchor Don Lemon,” Shimkus began. “He just did his first interview since getting fired about two months ago, and he says, ‘I have a responsibility not only as a journalist but as an American to tell the truth and to abide by the promises of the Constitution because the Constitution says “a more perfect union,” not, “a perfect union.” I’m not perfect, no one is. In order to fulfill the promise of the Constitution, we have to stand up for what is right, and we have to stand up for the truth.'”

The host then punted it over to Hallberg, who was videoing in as a guest.

“I think it’s pretty laughable to most people that Don Lemon thinks he is the arbiter of the truth,” she began, making note of a well-documented discrepancy in his retelling of his CNN dismissal. “We can even look at his past interaction with CNN. On the day he was fired, he sent out a tweet saying that he had no opportunity to talk to management, to which CNN replied with their own tweets saying that is absolutely false, that they did reach out to him.”

On April 24, Lemon announced the news of his firing from his home network of 17 years via tweet, writing, “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

CNN then responded that “he was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Meanwhile, in Lemon’s Friday interview with ABC’s Memphis affiliate ABC24, he notably said that he is not interested in rushing back into TV news media.

“I’m not gonna force anything,” he said. “I’m not gonna let other people’s timeline influence me. I know people say, ‘I miss you on television. What is your next move?’ I’m figuring that out. I don’t have to be in a rush. I think sometimes people rush to make decisions and they end up making the wrong decisions.”

Still, the “Fox & Friends First” crew determined that these last two months has seen little growth or reflection from Lemon, with Hallberg concluding, “So it seems that Don Lemon has done zero self-reflection since his firing, yet he still has a platform on some networks.”

