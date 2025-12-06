Don Lemon Lashes Out at Trump Over Somali Comments: ‘Gross, Bigoted, Racist Piece of S–t’ | Video

Don Lemon took Donald Trump — and the media — to task in the Friday episode of “The Don Lemon Show.” He described the president as a “gross, bigoted, racist piece of s–t” for his comments about Somali immigrants and Somali Americans, but also blamed the media for not decrying Trump’s comments enough.

“I think what he said about Somalia, I think that that is disqualifying to be a president of the United States,” he said. “Donald Trump and his family, they’re immigrants as well. Most of us are immigrants to this country, except for African Americans who are the only people who did not come here voluntarily.”

“So I think that, you know, calling a sitting member of Congress garbage and calling Somalia garbage, it goes back to the whole thing about s–thole countries,” Lemon continued. “It’s racist, it’s vulgar, it’s beneath the dignity of the White House, it is sexist.”

“And quite frankly, it’s just gross and and Donald Trump seems like a gross, bigoted, racist piece of s–t,” he concluded.

Trump fired off a pair of rants aimed at Somalis this week. The first occurred during a televised Cabinet meeting Tuesday when he said, “They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you. Some will say that is not ‘politically correct.’ I don’t care. Their country is no good for a reason.”

In the Oval Office Wednesday Trump said, “These aren’t people that work, these aren’t people who say ‘Come on, let’s go, let’s make this place great.’ These are people who do nothing but complain. They complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing.”

Play video

Earlier in the segment, Lemon noted, “I think people at all the networks are concerned about how much they push back. They’re concerned about how much they criticize and you know to what degree they criticize and what they say.”

“So you’re kind of proving my point when you say that. Why doesn’t it get called out? I think it would be called out even more if people weren’t afraid to criticize this president,” he also said.

Watch the episode of “The Don Lemon Show” in the video above.