Trump’s Attack on Female Reporters Continues as He Lashes Out Over MRI Question | Video

President Donald Trump railed against two more female reporters on Sunday as he was pressed about his medical history, saying the pair would be incapable of passing his previous cognitive test.

CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang asked Trump during an Air Force One gaggle about his MRI exam, the results of which the White House has not yet released. Trump said that if reporters sought “to have it released, I’ll release it.”

The remark came after Trump last week disparaged Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as being “seriously re—ded” over his handling of immigration in the state. Walz then demanded that Trump release his MRI results in response.

When Jiang asked which part of the body Trump had scanned, the president demurred. “I have no idea. It was just an MRI. It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it,” he said.

He then gestured to Jiang, adding, “I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.”

Reporter: Walz called for the release of your MRI results



Trump: They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached.



Reporter: What they were looking at?



Trump: I have no idea. It wasn’t the brain because I aced the cognitive test

pic.twitter.com/JTKAeLFz5k — Acyn (@Acyn) November 30, 2025

The cognitive test he took in 2020, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, asks takers to do a range of things, including drawing a clock, recalling words and identifying certain animals, such as a tiger.

Trump then ended the presser with a “Goodbye, everybody!” before gesturing at NewsNation reporter Libbey Dean, adding a “you too” in an apparent reference to his remark at Jiang. He had earlier attacked NewsNation as “failing” when Dean asked about Trump’s reported call with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

CBS News did not respond to an immediate request for comment. NewsNation declined to comment.

Trump has made a habit of attacking female reporters in recent weeks, ranging from calling one a “piggy” and another a “stupid person” to saying a New York Times reporter was “ugly, inside and out.”

Katie Couric, meanwhile, told TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman last month that “no matter what people think of the press, they should not be tolerating this level of bullying and demeaning and insulting language.”