Don Lemon Thinks Matt Lauer Needs a Comeback: ‘Women Love Him’ | Video

Don Lemon thinks audiences would love to see Matt Lauer back on TV, “now that [being] canceled is over” with Donald Trump back in office.

Speaking to the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, the former CNN anchor gushed that, as far as he can tell, “people love” the former “Today” show host, who was fired in 2017 by NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” which the network determined “may not have been an isolated incident.”

2 years later, in Ronan Farrow’s 2019 expose “Catch and Kill,” Lauer was accused on the record of sexually harassing several former NBC colleagues, and one former NBC producer accused him of raping her. The book also reports that Harvey Weinstein once attempted to use his knowledge of Lauer’s behavior to convince NBC to back off reporting about his own sexual misconduct. Lauer has denied all accusations.

Lemon added, “Whenever I see Matt out and about — or if we go out to dinner, my husband and I go out to dinner with him and his fiancée — people love him. Women love him! They’re like, ‘Matt, oh my God, can I get a picture? I love you. I miss you on television, blah, blah, blah.”

Lemon continued, “I think the public loves him. The public misses him, but it’s the people inside the business who are afraid.”

For his part, Lemon was fired from CNN in 2023 for remarks that were considered sexist and ageist. He briefly hosted a talk show on Elon Musk’s X, but has now found a new home on YouTube with “The Don Lemon Show.”

When asked on the podcast if Lauer could mount a comeback to the news industry, Lemon answered: “If he could come back to digital, he can set his own course.”

Lemon’s comments about Lauer begin at the 30:46 mark in the embedded video below.

Lemon suggested, “maybe in this whole Trump era where canceled is over,” there’s a greater chance for Lauer to make a comeback. “I think the general public would accept Matt back. And I think people would watch him and I think the ratings would be great,” he said.

“I don’t know anything about what happened, I know nothing about that at all,” Lemon concluded, referring to the allegations against Lauer. “Women can feel the way that they feel and I understand that but that’s their business. I know when I’m out with him, everybody loves Matt, and everybody flocks to Matt and everyone wants a picture and everyone says ‘I miss you and we wanna see you back on television.’ I hear it every time.”

Lemon clarified that he “only got to know Matt after, you know, the whole situation happened” and that they met through mutual friends. Lauer denied assaulting anyone, but admitted at the time, “there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”