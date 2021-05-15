Don Lemon Sets ‘Newly Named Show’ After Confusion About ‘CNN Tonight’ Departure

What Don Lemon said on his show Friday night is actually accurate. “CNN Tonight With Don Lemon” is “no more,” as the host reiterated Saturday. But what it really means is that his show is getting a new name.

Yes, Lemon clarified that his regular show on CNN will be renamed “Don Lemon Tonight” and that he’ll be back this coming Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The show even has a logo already.

“Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true,” Lemon explained Saturday in a tweet. “‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon’ is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show ‘Don Lemon Tonight.’ See you Monday at 10pE.”

Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10pE. pic.twitter.com/89GFXULV9m — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

Lemon caused some confusion as though he announced his departure from CNN altogether after his show Friday, leading him to post a video after his show telling everyone to “calm down” and “relax,” adding that he’s “not leaving” CNN at all.

Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/oOwDferY2i — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

What that means for his new show remains to be seen, but he said in his sendoff Friday that it would be the end of an era.