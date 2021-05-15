Don Lemon Sets ‘Newly Named Show’ After Confusion About ‘CNN Tonight’ Departure

What Don Lemon said on his show Friday night is actually accurate. “CNN Tonight With Don Lemon” is “no more,” as the host reiterated Saturday. But what it really means is that his show is getting a new name.
Yes, Lemon clarified that his regular show on CNN will be renamed “Don Lemon Tonight” and that he’ll be back this coming Monday at 10 p.m. ET. The show even has a logo already.
“Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true,” Lemon explained Saturday in a tweet. “‘CNN Tonight with Don Lemon’ is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show ‘Don Lemon Tonight.’ See you Monday at 10pE.”
Lemon caused some confusion as though he announced his departure from CNN altogether after his show Friday, leading him to post a video after his show telling everyone to “calm down” and “relax,” adding that he’s “not leaving” CNN at all.
What that means for his new show remains to be seen, but he said in his sendoff Friday that it would be the end of an era.