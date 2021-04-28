Don Wagner, a Republican official in California, got openly laughed at Tuesday when he asked during a meeting whether COVID-19 vaccines have tracking devices in them.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors member asked, “Does it track — is there any intention of tracking folks?”

The meeting was held to discuss so-called vaccine passports, which are designed to prove an individual has been vaccinated and is thus eligible to attend certain events, travel and do other specified activities post-jab.

Orange County Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau said, “Nope,” there is no intention of tracking folks with vaccine passports.

Wagner doubled down: “Is there any — in the vaccine — we heard about the injection of a tracking device. Is that being done anywhere in Orange County?”

That’s when Chau openly chuckled at the lawmaker and said, “I’m sorry. I just have to compose myself. There is not a vaccine with a tracking device embedded in it that I know of that exists in the world. Period.”

Naturally, the clip took off on Twitter, where users joined in Chau’s mirth and disbelief that Wagner seriously wondered if the millions of vaccinated Americans might have opened themselves up to some kind of tracking in the name of combatting the deadly pandemic.

Earlier in April, Wagner himself tweeted that he’d received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He thanked Orange County health officials, including Dr. Chau, for helping him get inoculated. He did not mention any concerns that he was being tracked at that time.