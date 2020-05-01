Donald Glover, Halsey Among Performers Set for ABC’s ‘Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’

ABC has announced the line-up of performers set for “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II,” with Donald Glover, Chloe x Halle, Idina Menzel and Halsey among those set to participate.

The special is a follow-up to last month’s successful first outing, which featured the likes of Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

This time around families will see a new set of stars performing Disney songs, including Chloe x Halle performing “Almost There” alongside Anika Noni Rose, Idina Menzel and “Dear Evan Hansen” star teaming up for “A Whole New World,” Shakira performing her “Zootopia” bop “Try Everything,” Rebel Wilson doing a rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid,” and more. See the list of performances below.

Also Read: Why ABC Fast-Tracked 2nd 'Disney Family Singalong' - It Wasn't Just a Lack of Programming

The second “Disney Family Singalong” will feature “all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic,” per ABC. “The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.”

Performances include:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” – Miguel

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and

Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam

Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and Josh Strickland

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer

The special is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor.