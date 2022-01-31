Donald May, best known for the role of attorney Adam Drake on “The Edge of Night” TV series, has died at 94.

May died Friday at his home in Kent, New York, according to published reports. His second wife, Carla Borelli, revealed that he was recently diagnosed with larynx cancer. He also suffered a stroke five years ago.

May’s first professional acting gig was in a play in Albany, New York. He kicked off TV career in 1956 with a role as Cadet Lt. Charles C. Thompson in “West Point,” after serving with the U.S. Navy in the Korean War.

He also starred in popular shows like Western series “Colt .45,” and “The Roaring 20s,” in which he played New York reporter Pat Garrison who followed gangland crime.

May appeared on 2,840 episodes as Adam Drake in “The Edge of Night” over 10 years, splitting his time between the soap opera and off-Broadway productions. He renewed his appearance in soaps with roles in “Texas” (1980) and “Falcon Crest” (1981), both of which also starred Borelli, who married May after divorcing her first husband John Powell Demorest.

Soap Hub first reported the news of May’s death, quoting “The Edge of Night The Soap Opera Fans Love” Facebook page.