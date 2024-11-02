Donald Trump Mimes Blow Job as He Vents About His Mic Setup, Threatens to ‘Knock the Hell Out of People Backstage’ | Video

Donald Trump’s pattern of concerning and provocative behavior continued at his Friday rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as a furious Trump complained about the height of his microphone for four minutes and asked the audience if they wanted to see him “knock the hell out of people backstage” for not getting the mic properly set up. Oh, and while he did this, he appeared to mime an oral sex act as he showed how he had to adjust to reach the microphone that had been set up too low.

Video from the event appeared to show that the microphone in question didn’t stand up on its own. Trump was given a handheld microphone instead, which left him “seething.” He added that the act of holding the microphone left him exhausted. “I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic,” he said. “I’m blowing out my left arm, now I’m going to blow out my right arm, and I’m blowing up my damn throat too, because [of] these stupid people.”

Watch Trump’s struggles with his microphone here:

“I don’t ask for much,” Trump continued after he noted that the “never” reads from a teleprompter. “The only thing I ask for is a good mic, and this is the second time today that this happened,” he said .”So now, if I was in, if I were the president, and, you know, like a dopey guy like this, Kelly, the guy’s a total moron. And that happened, I’d fire him.”

While some might say he’s a “bad person” for firing Kelly, Trump insisted he’s not and that “the generals that destroyed us in Afghanistan, every one of them should have been fired. Should have been fired.”

Trump appeared to simulate giving a blow job about three minutes into the speech. “Oh man, it’s too low,” he said, “I said, ‘It’s too low.” Trump then bent the microphone toward himself, moved it up and down, opened his mouth, bent forward, and bobbed his head up and down over the microphone before he knocked the microphone to the side and said loudly, “Way too low.”

Video of only that five-second stretch of the speech also circulated online and the act was interpreted as a sexist and racist jab at Kamala Harris. In August, Trump reposted a joke on Truth Social that showed a picture of Harris and Hillary Clinton along with the text, “Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently…”

Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts wrote on X, “This isn’t funny; this is a continuation of his sexual predation and misogyny. And mainstream media will say nothing.”

Trump’s threats of violence and enthusiasm for simulating blow jobs comes a day after Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said she is opening up an investigation into comments he made about Liz Cheney while speaking in the state.

“She’s a radical war hawk,” Trump said. “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there, with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

While speaking to local news, Mayes said, “I have already asked my criminal division chief to start looking at that statement, analyzing it for whether it qualifies as a death threat under Arizona’s laws.”

You can watch video from the Wisconsin campaign event in the video above.