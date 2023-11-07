Donald Trump concluded his outburst-filled testimony in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York on Tuesday without any cross examination from his own lawyers, probably because he’d already said enough, MSNBC inferred.

“I think it’s a reasonable guess that [his lawyers] wanted him off the stand as quickly as possible,” Chuck Rosenberg, NBC News contributor and former U.S. attorney, told MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Monday evening. You can watch the entire clip above.

“Normally the reason that there is no cross examination— normally in the normal case with normal people — is because the other side doesn’t think that there was any damage done during the direct,” said Rosenberg. “If you don’t cross, it’s because, typically, you believe there’s nothing to prove or disprove, there’s nothing to clean up.”

Continued Rosenberg, “It could be that Mr. Trump’s lawyers wanted him off the stand because he’s not helping himself by being on the stand, and that he would perform really the same way on cross examination as he would on direct,” he said, referring to the frequent rambling non-answers the former president gave when asked a “yes” or “no” question.

“It’s hard to know precisely why they made that decision,” added Rosenberg. “But it strikes me as the right one because he has a very difficult time with rules and procedures. He has a very different a difficult time confining himself to the questions that are asked… I think it’s a reasonable guess that they wanted him off the stand as quickly as possible.”

Ivanka Trump will appear in court on Wednesday after failing to qualify for an exemption from Judge Arthur Engoron. Her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have already testified.