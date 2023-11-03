‘The View’ Hosts Rip Ivanka Trump’s Attempt to Avoid Testifying in Dad’s Trial: ‘It’s Not Jury Duty, You’re Being Subpoenaed’ (Video)

As both of her brothers took the stand in their father’s civil fraud trial in New York this week, Ivanka Trump filed a request to have the trial paused entirely, because her turn to testify falls during a school week. So, on Friday morning, the hosts of “The View” laid into her for it.

First and foremost, the women were amazed that she tried to get out of the situation at all.

“When I saw this, I was like, it’s not jury duty. You’re being subpoenaed by a court of law,” host Sara Haines marveled. “You don’t get to be Liz Lemon coming in looking like Princess Leia to get out of it.”

But what Haines took bigger issue with was the fact that, according to Ivanka’s request, making her testify “in the middle of a school week” will create “undue hardship” in her life.

“All I could think about is the globe-trotting she did when she had her position in the White House,” Haines said. “She’d go for seven to nine days.”

Haines admitted that Ivanka’s reasoning felt not only “tone deaf,” but insulting as well. Meanwhile, host Ana Navarro offered “no sympathy,” pointing out that she has to adjust her life for her responsibilities too.

“Girl, I fly back and forth between Miami and New York at least twice a week,” Navarro said. “And I don’t have a private jet or $2 billion from the Saudis. So I think you can do it for one day.”

Of course, host Sunny Hostin felt Ivanka was only “trying to be mother of the year” and use the school timing excuse because she is “the one person that seems to be unscathed” amid all of her father’s legal troubles. Hostin noted that, when Ivanka does testify, there’s a chance that she’ll have to plead the fifth to avoid incriminating herself.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.