Donald Trump Says He’d Consider Tucker Carlson for Vice President: ‘He’s Got Great Common Sense’ (Video)

“I like Tucker a lot,” the former president tells “Clay & Buck”

Someone finally straight-up asked it, and Donald Trump gave a straight answer: Yes, the former president and current GOP front-runner would, in fact, consider Tucker Carlson as his running mate for 2024.

Trump appeared Wednesday on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” the syndicated-radio heir apparent to the godfather of conservative talk, Rush Limbaugh.

“Would you consider Tucker Carlson on your VP list?” co-host Travis asked point-blank.

“Oh wow,” Trump immediately responded, as if this might be the first time he’d given any thought to bringing the former Fox News host onto the stage at which he’s been chucking rotten fruit for decades now. Before he got to the core of his answer, Trump launched into a lengthy reminder about how he and Carlson staged an interview on X the same August night as the first GOP debate, which he elected to skip:

“First of all, I did my first, you could call it counter-programming, but I won’t call it that — but Tucker wanted to do an interview during the first debate,” Trump said. “And I think you know … we broke every record in history. I think it hit over 300 million people. But it was for that evening over 207 million, then got to 275 million within a day or two.”

Pay no attention to the fact that traditional television ratings have nothing near a correlation to “views” on X, which are counted anytime a given post passes through someone’s timeline. After claiming the interview “doubled” Oprah Winfrey’s 1993 sit-down with Michael Jackson, Trump finally gave his answer on a Trump-Carlson ticket:

“I like Tucker a lot! I guess I would!” he said. “I think I’d say I would, because he’s got great common sense. You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it’s not that we’re conservative, it’s that we have common sense.”

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards
Common sense might also dictate that Trump, who will viciously turn on anyone who ever hints at an attempt to disparate or discredit him, would feel differently: Carlson once said that he “hated” Trump (the Fox News castoff later said he texted those words to a producer in a moment of humiliation over repeating bad info given to him by the president’s campaign, and later walked it back: “I love Trump!“).

With that hatchet ostensibly buried, Trump began to muse about his potential running mate.

“We both want to have safe borders, we want to have a wall because walls work – the computer you have in front of you, in about a month, will be totally obsolete, right?” Trump said, once again veering wildly off-topic. “You have the finest equipment in the world … the only two things for centuries that’s not obsolete are wheels and walls. A wheel will always be a wheel, and a wall will always be a wall. Remember when they said ‘walls don’t work!’”

“Joe Biden’s got a wall at his beach house, by the way,” Travis interjected.

Listen to the entire exchange in the embedded video above.

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

