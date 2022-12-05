Trump Tries to Walk Back His Call to Suspend the Constitution as ‘Fake News,’ ‘Disinformation & Lies’

Former president Donald Trump attempted to walk back his call to terminate the Constitution after issuing an explosive post Saturday on his personal Truth Social account.

“The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to “terminate” the Consititution,” he wrote Monday. “This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS.”

“What I said was that when there is ‘MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,’ as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG,” he continued. “Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!”

On that same social platform, the twice-impeached former president and now 2024 presidential candidate first wrote Saturday that “the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party” allows for “the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” he questioned of what he sees as the false 2020 result — Joe Biden’s legitimized popular and electoral victory. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Sunday’s political talk show hosts George Stephanopoulos, Margaret Brennan and Jake Tapper brought Republican politicians on their shows to test the waters of their support for such a suggestion, with varying responses.

Indiana Rep. Dave Joyce held back on explicitly addressing Saturday’s Truth Social post when confronted about it by Sephanopoulos. CNN’s Jake Tapper chatted with newly elected New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who firmly rejected Trump’s comments. Indiana Rep. Mike Turner went on CBS’ “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan to “vehemently disagree” with what Trump wrote.

Trump continued his dismissive tirade on Monday, escalating his posts to full caps.

“SIMPLY PUT, IF AN ELECTION IS IRREFUTABLY FRAUDULENT, IT SHOULD GO TO THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OR, AT A MINIMUM, BE REDONE,” he wrote. “WHERE OPEN AND BLATANT FRAUD IS INVOLVED, THERE SHOULD BE NO TIME LIMIT FOR CHANGE!”

He added: “WE WANT PEOPLE WHO ‘LEGITIMATELY’ WON THE ELECTION TO LEAD OUR COUNTRY, NOT PEOPLE WHO HAD TO CHEAT IN ORDER TO WIN!!!”