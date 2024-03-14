During an appearance on MSNBC, lawyer and legal commentator Tristan Snell weighed in on Donald Trump’s decision to attend his classified documents hearing, saying it’s merely the former president’s attempt to sway voters into paying off his colossal amount of debt.

“All of these different trials and hearing. That’s why he’s there. He’s there for crowdfunding,” Snell said Thursday.

Trump sat in for the Florida court session, where his legal team argued that he shouldn’t be criminally punished for taking, withholding and failing to return private government documents. While Judge Aileen Cannon cautioned both parties that the hearing could take all day, Snell said there was no “legal reason” for Trump to be there.

“There’s really never a legal reason for him to be there, at any of these things,” Snell said, suggesting that it’s all just a tactic Trump is using to break into his voters’ pockets. “We have to remember, he’s there because the people bankrolling all of his legal fees are his base. So he needs to show up, look like he’s being the victim and being persecuted; it’s this whole self-pitying act that he’s been doing for months and months now.”

In their efforts to have the case dismissed, Trump’s legal team claimed the records he took were personal and that his handling of the documents should be protected under the Presidential Records Act. They also stated that the charges against him were “unconstitutionally vague.”

Per MSNBC, the contents of the private docs included “weapons capabilities of both the U.S. and foreign countries,” U.S. nuclear programs and “potential vulnerabilities of the U.S. and its allies,” as well as “plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”