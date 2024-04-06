Every day is an opportunity to raise money for a presidential campaign and instead use it to pay your own exorbitant legal fees, if you’re Donald Trump. Republican New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Fox News on Saturday that the people doing the donating are just fine with that.

He told Fox News’, “I believe the small donors, just like the big donors, realize that Donald Trump isn’t being prosecuted. He’s being persecuted,” Van Drew told Fox’s Arthel Neville.

Neville: Are you ok with campaign donations going to towards his legal bills?



Van Drew: I believe the smaller donors realize.. he’s being persecuted. This is unheard of..



Neville: Is it unheard of because… we’ve never had a former president behave this way? pic.twitter.com/v5p5bd6FYg — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2024

Neville started the discussion by pointing out that after Trump’s campaign hits the federal contribution ceiling, “the remainder of money raised from Trump tonight will go to the RNC, you’ve got state political parties, and to the Save America PAC, which as you well know, helps pay Trump’s astronomical legal bills.”

“Trump himself, he’s a billionaire,” she added. “But are you OK with campaign donations going towards his legal bills?”

After Van Drew answered in the affirmative, he also insisted that Trump voters realize Trump’s situation is “unheard of in American political or judicial or legal history. It really is.”

As he continued to speak, Neville interrupted and asked, “Is it unheard of because … this is the first time you have a former president stepping into the arenas, if you will, that he has stepped into. Maybe that’s why it’s unprecedented, because we’ve never had a former president behave this way?”

Pushing through, Van Drew replied, “No, it’s unprecedented because there’s so much at risk. It’s unprecedented because, quite frankly, the left is really concerned that he has a real shot here.”

Trump himself took to Truth Social on Saturday to crow about his “Biggest night in Fund Raising of ALL TIME!!!”

He added, “Will double up the Biden number of last week at Radio City. People are desperate for change. They want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! DJT.”

Trump posted on Truth Social approximately 24 hours after NPR reported that President Joe Biden’s fundraising efforts are “significantly outpacing” his GOP opponent. The Biden campaign ended March with nearly $200 million on hand. The RNC finished the month with $93 million.

The GOP candidate also spent his Saturday proclaiming himself a “modern day Nelson Mandela” for breaking the gag order imposed by the judge in his hush money case. Mandela fought racist apartheid in South Africa and was imprisoned for nearly three decades.

“Crooked Judge Juan Merchan is not allowing me to talk, is taking away my First Amendment Rights, he’s got me GAGGED, because he doesn’t want the FACTS behind the Gag to come out. How many Corrupt, Biased, Crooked Joe Biden-‘Protection Agency’ New York Judges do I have to endure before somebody steps in? I had New York Federal Judge, Lewis Kaplan, with a woman who I never knew, and had nothing to do with, until she sued me for ‘defamation,’” Trump wrote.

“She did not know what day, month, or year the supposed ‘incident’ took place — She knew nothing. Kaplan, a Hillary friend, wouldn’t even let my lawyers put on a proper case, made it two cases instead of one, took away my American Right to defend myself, and was a Crazed Bully as his wife and friends sat in the Courthouse, every day in their little roped off section, and prodded him on in awe. This mysterious lady, who said rape is sexy, got $91 Million Dollars.”

He continued, “Page 2: Then, of course, we have Arthur Engoron, a total lunatic, whack job, who ruled that I should pay an almost $500 Million Dollar ‘fine’ for having done nothing wrong (No Victims, No Damages, Ironclad Disclaimer, ONLY SUCCESS!), in fact, he was the one who committed fraud when he purposely, at the direction of Racist, Corrupt A.G. Letitia James, undervalued Mar-a-Lago at $18 Million Dollars.”

In a third post, Trump wrote, “Page 3: Now, we have Merchan, who is not allowing me to talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once. It is so bad what he is trying to get away with — How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also!”

“If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the ‘clink’ for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela — It will be my GREAT HONOR. We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause. We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Watch the exchange between Neville and Van Drew in the video above.