GOP senator Bill Cassidy, who is one of seven elected Republicans who voted to convict Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial, has called on the former president to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. Sunday morning he told CNN’s Kasie Hunt, “I mean, you’re just asking me my opinion. But he will lose to Joe Biden, if you look at the current polls.”

Sen. Cassidy added, “If former President Trump ends up getting the nomination, but cannot win a general, that means we will have four more years of policies which have led to very high inflation … and to many other things which I think have been deleterious to our country’s future.”

"Do you think Trump should jump out of the race?"



"Do you think Trump should jump out of the race?"

CNN's Kasie Hunt speaks with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) about his thoughts on former President Donald Trump not planning to appear at the first Republican presidential debate.

The senator is also concerned about the fact that Trump currently faces 91 charges stemming from four separate criminal cases. He described charges pertaining to mishandling classified documents as “almost a slam dunk” and explained that he believes President Joe Biden “needs to be replaced, but I don’t think Americans would vote for someone who’s been convicted.”

Cassidy also affirmed his support for the Republicans who are attending next week’s debate in Wisconsin. As he put it, “I’m a Republican. I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee will do a better job than Joe Biden.”

Notably, Trump does not plan to attend the debate and has instead opted to sit down for an interview with Tucker Carlson on the same night. Hunt seized on Cassidy’s comment about the Republicans who will be at the debate and asked, “So, if Donald Trump does ultimately win the Republican nomination, will you vote for Joe Biden or the Democrat over the Republican on the ticket?”

Cassidy was firm: “I’m gonna vote for a Republican, but my threshold issue for any person who wants to be the leader of our country is ‘Will you take care of the issues before us?’”

