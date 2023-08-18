The 2024 election campaign season kicks into high gear next week as Fox News hosts the first Republican candidate debate, introducing a host of challengers to the Democratic incumbent, President Joe Biden. There’s just one problem: The Republican front-runner might not show up — or worse for Fox, he might stage a counterprogramming media coup.

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will host the debate Wednesday in Milwaukee. The network is gearing up for 2024 presidential election coverage, and next week’s debate will determine how prepared it is to jump-start what is arguably the most unusual primary campaign in history.