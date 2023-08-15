Donald Trump lawyer Alina Habba argued the Georgia indictment is not a “perilous threat” to the former president while pushing back against Fox News host Steve Doocy on his framing of the charges.

Trump was indicted for a fourth time Monday night by the Georgia grand jury over the state’s 2020 election probe. Trump, along with other defendants, was charged under a racketeering statute, used to charge those who conspire within a “criminal enterprise.”

Habba joined “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday and Doocy brought up an op-ed by Fox News legal analyst Andy McCarthy, who argued that this indictment is a “perilous threat” to Trump’s standing. Watch video of the segment below.

Doocy: Does Trump know that this is a perilous threat?



Habba: We do not agree that it is a perilous threat because we actually have inside information.



Doocy: What is the inside information?



“Well the inside information, Steve,” said the Trump lawyer, avoiding the question.

“You used to love Trump!” she said to the Fox News anchor.

Habba said that she would not share the “inside information” because she has “confidentiality” and “ethics,” which she plans to continue to uphold.

“So you’ve got a back story,” Doocy quipped.

“I think you need to understand something,” Habba said. Trump “ has reports that show that there was interference.”

The Trump lawyer claimed that legal advice to the president comes in many different forms. “And we know that there were issues in Fulton County, right?” Habba said.

“We know,” she continued. “It’s not a question.”

Habba claimed that “There were election issues and the integrity of our election is in question at this very moment.”

When he says ‘I want to look into it. I don’t trust it. We need to look into it,’”’ Habba said of Trump, “that’s his obligation as a president.”

In June, Habba insinuated on Newsmax that the Department of Justice had a hand in leaking recordings of Trump, in which he essentially admitted wrongdoing in his handling of classified material.

In addition to the former president, the Georgia indictment brought charges against his personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and lawyer Sidney Powell, among others. The criminal indictment included 41 counts and the defendants have until Friday to turn themselves in.

Georgia prosecutors have been involved in a lengthy investigation into Trump’s conduct during the 2020 election, including when he privately pressured Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find votes to carry the state.