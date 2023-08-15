Vivek Ramaswamy a ‘Much Bigger Threat’ to Ron DeSantis in GOP Primary, Sean Spicer Says: ‘Amazing Traction’ (Video)

Vivek Ramaswamy is already getting “amazing” traction in the GOP presidential primary race, Sean Spicer said, after spending the weekend at the Iowa State Fair, an early whistle-stop for Republican presidential candidates.

The NewsNation political contributor and former White House press secretary was asked Monday to whom Ramaswamy poses a bigger threat – Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump? With the Ohio-born entrepreneur running third but still polling in single-digits, Spicer sees more trouble for the Florida governor.

“It is amazing the amount of traction [Ramaswamy] has been getting,” Spicer said. “I think that he’s probably a bigger threat to DeSantis because right now DeSantis is positioning himself as the alternative to Trump, but he’s stalled out.”

Spicer said Ramaswamy has something most presidential candidates don’t: a blank space where a voting record would normally go.

“If they can continue to move forward, I think he can position himself as that No. 2 alternative – and frankly without a voting record, having never held office, he is a much harder person to define,” Spicer said.

All that said, Spicer cautioned against counting out DeSantis – particularly in Iowa, where the nation’s first caucuses will set the primary’s tone in five months. Spicer said DeSantis’ organizers have a good foothold in the state where Trump, a vocal opponent of the popular Republican governor, could be weakest.

“The media has got to be careful about how it evaluates DeSantis from a national standpoint, there’s no question that he’s had some missteps, like how quick they burn through money,” Spicer said. But he noted that Team DeSantis says they have a strong commitment of caucus-goers, who have “spent the time building what it takes to win.”

“I would be very careful about writing him off because if he wins Iowa, I think he shows that Trump is vulnerable and then he can kind of keep the momentum. … He may not have having the best ride nationally, but they made it clear to everybody, they put all those chips in Iowa, which is a straight-up organizing state,” Spicer said.

