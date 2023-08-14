Iowa State Fair Revealed ‘Deep Hostility’ Between Trump and DeSantis Supporters, Chris Stirewalt Says (Video)

Iowa State Fair food may be fried and bland, but the Republicans were spicy this year.

The unofficial GOP presidential primary election stop drew all the hopefuls. It ranged from Donald Trump buzzing the fairgrounds on “Trump Force One” to Ron DeSantis taking his daughter on a bumper-cars caper, with Vivek Ramaswamy even rapping to an Eminem song adding to the grand old spectacle.

“You’ve got to be hungry, but not too thirsty,” NewsNation political analyst Chris Stirewalt said – but it was the hot hot hate that took center stage in Des Moines.

“What we’re seeing between Trump supporters and DeSantis supporters,” Stirewalt continued, “is revealing a deep hostility. The deep enmity between the two camps.”

Their differences have been mounting, especially in Iowa: Trump has openly criticized Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican whom he accuses of tacitly endorsing DeSantis. Iowa governors have traditionally remained neutral before their state’s caucuses, and Reynolds has pledged to do the same.

Reynolds is a hugely popular figure in Iowa — crossing her has put DeSantis supporters even more at odds with Trump’s base, especially in the Hawkeye State.

“And the heckling,” Stirewalt continued. “Ron DeSantis is right about one thing, at least — which is Kim Reynolds, the governor of Iowa, is extraordinarily popular. … If you’re seen as dissing Kim Reynolds, that’s not a good way to be – those hecklers weren’t just heckling Ron DeSantis. They were heckling Kim Reynolds – and that will not play well with Iowa Nice.”

Stirewalt, a former Fox News politics editor who immediately defended the network’s call for Arizona in the 2020 election, gave high marks to Ramaswamy’s… uh, “performance” of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” over the weekend.

“You’ve got to do something to get attention,” he said. “That moment for Vivek Ramaswamy really sort of encapsulates his opportunity and his challenge. OK, you rap at the state fair, you will get attention. You will get on TV. Your name identification will go up, and that’s sort of been his story to this point.”

“NewsNation Prime” anchor Natasha Zouves asked whether Ramaswamy could be lining up for a vice president nod.

“The best way to lose a VP slot is to run for it, right?” Stirewalt said. “If you want to be somebody’s running mate, you’ve got to play to win – and maybe you get it in the end anyway. We remember how Kamala Harris became Joe Biden’s running mate. … You don’t get there by sucking up.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.