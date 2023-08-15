A fourth indictment against Donald Trump officially came on Monday, and yet, many Republicans are still standing by him. But “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough isn’t too worried about that anymore. According to the MSNBC host, they can “lie all they want” for the former president, “but it doesn’t change a damn thing” about his situation.

On Tuesday morning, “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski first marveled that Republicans were even still defending Trump and making “ridiculous parallels.” But Scarborough wasn’t surprised at all, saying it stems from the fact that “they’re still playing the game of politics.”

“They somehow missed the memo months ago that this has turned from a political facade, a political charade, into a deadly serious legal issue, regardless of where the indictments are,” Scarborough said.

He added that “they can lie all they want” and “try to puff up smoke” by talking about Hunter Biden instead, but the president’s son will be found guilty or innocent by a jury — just like Trump.

“So Ted Cruz and the rest of them can kind of huff and puff and try to blow the house down, but it doesn’t change a damn thing about Donald Trump’s future,” Scarborough added. “His future rests, whether he’s in jail for the rest of his life or whether he’s a free man, it doesn’t rest on Truth Social, it rests in a jury box. And that’s going to be in four different jury boxes.”

Former U.S. Attorney and regular “Morning Joe” panelist Chuck Rosenberg largely agreed, saying he expects most, if not all, of these prosecutors to succeed against Trump.

“[There will] be 48 people in four jurisdictions who are going to decide,” Rosenberg said. “Prosecutors don’t put words in an indictment unless they can prove it. So assuming they can prove it, Mr. Trump is in a lot of trouble. So are a whole bunch of other people too.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.