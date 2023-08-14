Though “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough thinks Donald Trump is “living on another planet” if he doesn’t take a plea deal amid his three – and likely soon to be four – indictments, former U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg disagrees.

According to the MSNBC panelist, “it’s fine” no matter what, at least for the prosecutor, because they’ll “get paid either way.”

Rosenberg’s comments came on Monday morning’s episode of the show, as he broke down what lies ahead for Trump and his criminal proceedings. Scarborough argued early on that Trump should take a plea deal because “he can’t BS his way out of” these charges, but Rosenberg rebutted that, for the people prosecuting him, it doesn’t much matter.

“It’s fine if he pleads guilty, but from the perspective of a prosecutor, it’s also fine if he doesn’t.” Rosenberg said. “You know, I probably tried 50 or 60 federal criminal cases, because 50 or 60-some-odd defendants didn’t want to plead guilty. Fine. OK. So be it. We get paid either way, we go to trial.”

Rosenberg’s overall point though was simply that Trump will face some kind of accountability either way; either he’ll plead guilty, or the case will go to trial if he turns his nose up at a plea deal.

“Even though it’s going to be ugly, and messy, and even though he’s going to push the limits, he’s going to end up in a federal courtroom in trial, pursuant to the rules of law and evidence that he doesn’t control,” Rosenberg said. “That’s where this goes.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.