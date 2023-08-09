Joe Scarborough has just about had it with the Republican party, and those in it who are supporting Donald Trump’s free speech defense amid his third indictment. So, on Wednesday morning, the MSNBC host went off on his former party.

Obviously, Scarborough has been angry at the GOP for months at this point. But his furor was renewed on Wednesday after the New York Times obtained a memo that reportedly lays out a step-by-step process in order for Trump and his team to block the certification of the 2020 election results.

This would, of course, fly in the face of one of the legal defenses that Trump’s team has indicated they’re going with, in which they argue that the thrice-indicted former president was just exercising his free speech, nothing more, and that he truly believed the election was stolen from him. Still, Trump allies are sticking to that claim.

“You call it free speech! I call it un-American and guess what? Most Americans agree with me and not you,” Scarborough bellowed. “You’re disgusting. You’re absolutely disgusting if you’re going to forgive this type of behavior.”

Scarborough then called out Republicans who have angrily claimed that there are “two standards of justice,” and that Hunter Biden is getting off easy for his own crimes. For Scarborough, there’s no comparison between the president’s son and Trump.

“Over here, we’re talking about an illegal scheme to overthrow an election, to get riots in the streets so Donald Trump can declare martial law,” he ranted. “And you’re saying there’s some sort of legal equivalency? There’s some sort of moral equivalency? That’s grotesque. And what’s so sad for you is, you know it’s grotesque. The entire Republican establishment knows it’s gross.”

Scarborough argued that the memo proves Trump’s guilt “as clear as day,” with Politico White House Editor Sam Stein agreeing that it “reads to me like an overt plot to subvert the vote.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.