‘Morning Joe’ Panelist Says GOP Has Gone From ‘Serious Political Party’ to ‘a Whorehouse’ (Video)

They are “whores to power,” John Heilemann says

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough continues to be outraged by Republicans still supporting Donald Trump amid four indictments, saying on Tuesday morning that, at this point, they’re mostly just “party hacks.” But panelist John Heilemann took it one step further, saying the GOP has become nothing more than “a whorehouse.”

As Scarborough wondered on Tuesday about how he himself was once considered too conservative on certain issues for his former party, Heilemann got blunt, saying that those criticisms were never just about Joe.

“What they have shown over the last, you know, seven years, is that they are either, sort of whores to power, that power matters more than anything,” he said. “Matters more than principle, matters — this whole thing about conservatism, policy, all that stuff doesn’t matter. They just care about power.”

He continued, “Donald Trump had it, they’re willing to do anything to be close to it, to keep it to be parasites on it.”

Heilemann added that if they aren’t “whores,” then they’re either — or perhaps, additionally — “sluts for money” or “pathetically fearful” of the current party base.

“It’s staggering that a party that we all considered problematic in some respects, but that we thought of as a serious political party less than a decade ago, is what it is now, which is, you know, a whorehouse,” he said.

