While many Americans agree with the sentiment behind President Donald Trump’s latest executive order, his attempt to criminalize the act of burning the American flag has some of his fellow conservatives voicing their concerns over our constitutional right to freedom of speech.

“I would never in a million years harm the American flag,” conservative talk radio host Jesse Kelly wrote in an X post on Monday. “But a president telling me I can’t has me as close as I’ll ever be to lighting one on fire. I am a free citizen. And if I ever feel like torching one, I will. This is garbage.”

The drama stems from a new executive order Trump signed on Monday, which would see flag-burners go to jail for one year. The president claimed the decision was made in an effort to prevent riots.

“What happens when you burn a flag is the area goes crazy,” Trump said in front of reporters and staff. “If you have hundreds of people, they go crazy. You can do other things. You can burn this piece of paper. You can — and it’s — but when you burn the American flag, it incites riots, at levels that we’ve never seen before. People go crazy, in a way, both ways. There are some that are going crazy for doing it. There are others that are angry, angry about them doing it.”

This also could be seen as Trump’s latest push against Americans’ right to freedom of speech, and it doesn’t look like the red team is going for it. After his announcement, some conservatives called out Trump and the controversial order, stating that it infringes upon the U.S. Constitution.

“I anticipate significantly more flag burnings in the weeks ahead,” another social media user wrote.

I anticipate significantly more flag burnings in the weeks ahead. https://t.co/qoQC1gGXsE — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) August 25, 2025

Even Fox’s Brit Hume stepped in with thoughts, pointing out that former President George H.W. Bush was also against flag-burning. However, his process for trying to end it wasn’t done by just signing off on an executive order but rather through proper protocol.

George HW Bush ran against flag burning in 1988 and spent a whole week campaigning on the issue. But he called for a constitutional amendment to ban the practice. He didn't pretend he could ban it by an executive order that flies in the face of constitutional speech protections.… https://t.co/YhwsdLfPP7 — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 25, 2025

“George H.W. Bush ran against flag burning in 1988 and spent a whole week campaigning on the issue,” Hume explained. “But he called for a constitutional amendment to ban the practice. He didn’t pretend he could ban it by an executive order that flies in the face of constitutional speech protections. C’mon man.”

President Trump's executive order on flag-burning is replete with qualifiers that strip it of any discernible meaning. "To the fullest extent possible" sounds aggressive, but it actually means "within the bounds permitted by law." pic.twitter.com/IokyJq1LyO — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) August 25, 2025

This is actually not brilliant. While I agree with the sentiment, it is unfortunately well settled constitutional law that burning the flag is a matter of free speech and the executive does not get to create crimes. https://t.co/1X0FNIfXr8 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 25, 2025

“You should be in no doubt that, patriotic conservative that I am, I detest the burning of the nation’s flag—and if I were king I would make it a crime. But as I understand the First Amendment, it guarantees the right to express contempt for the government, the Congress, the… https://t.co/J8Dv6JKZ0v — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) August 25, 2025

Genuine question for SCOTUS folks: Is there any reason to think this Court would rule differently on flag burning? Seems to me (a non expert) that the Court has become more 1A maximalist over time and would if anything side against flag burning bans even more decisively. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 25, 2025

I’m sympathetic to the argument that burning the American flag is protected speech, but right now we are putting people in prison for spinning their tires over the Pride flag, so it might be a good idea to have the debate about which symbols are sacred in America today https://t.co/WCRklZB1Kc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2025