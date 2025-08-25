Trump Says FCC Should Revoke ABC and ‘NBC Fake News’ Licenses Over Unfavorable Coverage

President Donald Trump asserted that ABC and NBC News should lose their broadcast licenses over unfavorable coverage about him in his latest attacks on the media networks.

The president has been critical of both networks in the past but escalated matters Sunday, saying the “biased and untruthful” networks pose a threat to democracy.

The latest hit to the media conglomerates follows Trump’s $16 million settlement with Paramount earlier this summer over CBS’ “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which was followed by FCC approval of parent company Paramount’s $8 billion merger with Skydance.

“Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday. “IF THAT IS THE CASE, THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY, HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED BY THE FCC.”

Trump went on to question why the “absolute worst and most biased networks” do not pay millions of dollars in licensing fees.

“They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!!” he added. “Crooked ‘journalism’ should not be rewarded, it should be terminated!!!”

The president then criticized ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl’s hair. He also lamented friend-turned-foe Chris Christie’s appearance on ABC News’ “This Week,” saying that he “refused to take responsibility for these criminal acts.” On the show, the former New Jersey governor condemned the FBI raids against the president’s ex-national security advisor John Bolton.