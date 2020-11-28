Donald Trump was again in the mood to trash his once-beloved Fox News, Saturday calling it “unwatchable, especially during weekends”… just a day before his scheduled interview on that very network’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

The outgoing president is usually a numbers man, focusing his efforts on getting the biggest audiences to listen to whatever he has to say at any given moment, whether at rallies or during TV appearances, so his Sunday tweet was a bit surprising.

“@FoxNews daytime is virtually unwatchable, especially during the weekends. Watch @OANN, @newsmax, or almost anything else. You won’t have to suffer through endless interviews with Democrats, and even worse!” he tweeted,



The tweet came just one day before he is set to talk to Maria Bartiromo on the channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” The other interviewee for her Sunday show will be Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican running in a key runoff race in Georgia. There is only one Democratic lawmaker in Sunday’s lineup, in fact: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be interviewed by Bret Baier on “Fox News Sunday.”

Trump has been bad-mouthing Fox News for months for giving Democrats a platform and for their increasingly critical comments about his. Recent reports also indicate that he’s even interested in creating his own competing conservative outlet after his tenure as the 45th president ends at noon ET on Jan. 20, 2021 when Joe Biden is sworn in.

While Newsmax has seen a viewership spike since the election and Trump has been urging his followers to tune in there or the equally Trump-friendly OANN, Fox News’ ratings still remain high. According to Nielsen Media Research data, Fox News has held the highest-rated primetime hours in all of television since Memorial Day. Fox News’ primetime hours have averaged 3.930 million total viewers since May 25. Broadcast channel NBC is close behind with 3.929 million, on average.

When asked during a recent call with investors about new competitors popping up in the market after the election, Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch said, “We love competition. We have always thrived with competition and we have strong competition now.”