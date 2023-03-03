Donald Trump called for the building of 10 “freedom cities,” as well as flying cars and a “baby bonus” in a new campaign ad shared to Rumble on Friday.

“Today, our country has lost its boldness,” he said after mentioning some of the American infrastructure achievements of the past. “Under my leadership, we will get it back in a very big way… Our objective will be a quantum leap in the American standard of living.”

He began with the idea of building 10 new cities on unoccupied federal land. “These freedom cities will reopen the frontier, reignite American imagination and give hudnreds of thousands of young people and other people … a new shot at home ownership and the American dream.”

Trump then suggested that America should beat China in the race to create flying cars, or, as he phrased it, “air mobility,” which he said would bring a “giant infusion of wealth into rural America.”

He also said he plans to lower the cost of buying a new car and a new home in the country, adding, “and they will be beautiful homes.”

“I will ask Congress to support baby bonuses for young parents to help launch a new baby boom,” he continued. He then segued to “getting rid of ugly buildings,” making cities “pristine,” and building “towering monuments to our true American heroes.”

Doubling down on his opposition to those who protested police brutality after the murder of George Floyd, he added, “We love and cherish our police. They do the job the way they have to.”

Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

Watch the video above.