Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been engaging in an unending debate over on Twitch.tv — or, rather, AI doppelgangers of them have. The two artificial-intelligence-fueled presidential lookalikes are trapped in an uncensored roast-off that’s been running for over a day.

The stream is not just for watching, but also for interacting. Twitch users can comment in the chat for a shot at the AI presidents responding to them in real time. The AI presidents use a lot of profanity, so beware of watching the duel in an inappropriate venue.

“You probably drive a Prius like the liberal dog you are,” Trump said at one point during the tense exchange. “The only thing that gets me harder than a wall is seeing Sleepy Joe get owned again and again.”

Trump then started describing his immense knowledge of the “Transformers” universe and his unrivaled ability to stop alien invaders. Biden fired back, saying Trump couldn’t beat Rosie O’Donnell in a slap fight, let alone Transformers.

The Twitch channel running the operation, trumporbiden2024, appears to be solely dedicated to these AI presidential debates. Its associated social network accounts include Trump and Biden Twitter parodies, a Reddit account, and more.

This AI debate may be an elaborate advertisement for Custom AI Solutions, which offers “personalized artificial intelligence services tailored to your individual requirements.” It could also be advertising Play.ht, an AI text-to-voice generator.

Given the rise in deepfake imagery, especially when it concerns political figures, it’s unclear if anyone will try to clip a moment from the livestream and pass it off as real.

Trumporbiden2024 did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

You can watch the stream here.