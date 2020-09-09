Go Pro Today

Donald Trump Jr. Defends Kenosha Shooter: ‘He’s a Young Kid’ (Video)

“We all. do stupid things at 17,” president’s son tells “Extra”

| September 9, 2020 @ 6:31 AM

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with killing two people in Kenosha, Wisc., and injuring a third. The president’s eldest son made the comments during an appearance on “Extra” to promote his new book, “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats Defense of the Indefensible.

Asked by Rachel Lindsay why President Donald Trump’s administration hasn’t more vigorously condemned Rittenhouse, a self-described militia member from Illinois, Trump responded, “We’re waiting for due process. We’re not jumping to a conclusion.”

Trump Jr. went on to say that maybe Rittenhouse “shouldn’t have been there,” but added, “He’s a young kid. I don’t want 17-year-olds kids running around the streets with AR-15s. Maybe I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation. Who knows? We all do stupid things at 17.”

Also Read: Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin Under Fire for Supporting Accused Kenosha Shooter

Lindsay cut the president’s son off, telling him she thought Rittenhouse’s actions were “a little beyond stupid.”

“Really stupid. Fine,” he said. “But we all have to let that process play out and let due process take its course.”

Other conservative figures have been drawing ire for their support of Rittenhouse, too. Tucker Carlson, Ann Coulter and Michelle Malkin have all defended the teen, who crossed state lines when protests broke out in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, one count of reckless homicide, one count for attempted intentional homicide, two counts of recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18.

