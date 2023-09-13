 Donald Trump to Be Interviewed on Kristen Welker’s ‘Meet the Press’ Debut 

NBC’s new host will air a pretaped one-on-one interview with the former president 

Meet the Press host Kristen Welker and former President Donald Trump
Kristen Welker and Donald Trump (Credit: Paul Morigi/Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kristen Welker steps into the “Meet the Press” anchor chair on Sunday with an interview with former President Donald Trump, which will be prerecorded for fact-checking purposes. 

The interview will have no live audience and the same invitation has been extended to President Joe Biden, according to a spokesperson for NBC. 

Chuck Todd hosted his final show last Sunday after nine years at the helm of the program. 

CNN This Morning
Read Next
‘CNN This Morning’ Has a Fresh New Look – Literally

Welker previously served as NBC News’ chief White House correspondent and the co-anchor of “Saturday Today.” Welker moderated the second presidential debate between Biden and Trump in 2020. 

Trump’s most recent appearance on “Meet the Press” was in June 2019, before his dramatic departure from the White House. 

The pretaped interview will take place Thursday in Bedminster, New Jersey and marks the former president’s first interview on a broadcast network since leaving office. 

Krapopolis
Read Next
Fox Execs Bet on Scripted Shows by Focusing on Launch Strategy During Strikes

“Meet the Press” airs at 9 a.m. ET this Sunday, where the full interview will be shown. However, NBC News is going full-out for Welker’s debut, previewing early releases from the interview on “NBC Nightly News,” on Thursday and “Today,” on Friday. 

NBC’s “Meet the Press” programming regularly features important politicians, with every U.S. president appearing on the show since John F. Kennedy.  

Jen Psaki
Read Next
'Inside With Jen Psaki' to Expand to Monday Nights on MSNBC

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.