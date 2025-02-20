Trump’s ‘Long Live the King’ Post Sparks Outcry: ‘Embarrassing and Disrespectful to Our Country’

Donald Trump’s post proclaiming himself “king” rightfully earned a heap of backlash – moreso after it was shared on official White House social media accounts with an apparently AI-generated image of him in a crown.

On Wednesday, Trump posted “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” to his Truth Social account after the administration put an end to the daytime tolls in New York. Shortly after both the official White House X and Instagram handles posted the quote along with an image of the president in a crown standing in front of New York.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGRDGQWxlhX/#

Reactions to the Instagram posts in the comments ranged from “This must be new wall art for his bathroom” to “Really??? Posting this on the official White House account is so embarrassing and disrespectful to our country.”

Over on X, a number of users – both familiar faces and regular users – rallied against the comment and wondered loudly why more Republicans were not crying out with similar concern. Many also asked how organizations like Fox News might have reacted if former presidents Barack Obama or Joe Biden had proclaimed themselves a “king” on their social media platform of choice.

Below are some of the best reactions to Trump’s latest questionable post.

Official White House account posted "long live the king" https://t.co/XMuN8zxnCV pic.twitter.com/5Mx6A8gNiG — P SCOTT ✨ (@prescotttyler) February 19, 2025

I just want any Republican to imagine, just for a moment, if Obama or Biden had tweeted out "Long live the King!" about ANYTHING. Right-wing news would have been apocalyptic. pic.twitter.com/woOl8Jclv6 — Ben Amey (@BenOffTV) February 19, 2025

"Long live the king" is literally the most un-American thing anyone could ever say. https://t.co/QR4NEsCHKX — DawZYN (@D_SAUC3Y) February 19, 2025

When the President of the United States declares “long live the king!” — about HIMSELF — and Republicans in Congress still say nothing to oppose him, it’s pretty clear the whole American democracy thing isn’t long for this world. — Kimberly Acquaviva 🏳️‍🌈 (she/her) (@kimacquaviva) February 19, 2025

Like, at a certain point you've gotta change the name. Once the White House is publishing images of King Donald in a crown and robe while he says "Long Live the King", it's probably time to think of a better name than the Republican Party. https://t.co/6oQHYqNDnu — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) February 19, 2025