Seth Meyers Jokes That Melania Trump Voted for Donald as Pope to Secure Divorce | Video

Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as the Pope this week and, though it angered many Catholics, Seth Meyers is pretty sure Melania Trump actually did vote for her husband to become the next Pope. But that’s only because it would force them to divorce.

To kick off his monologue on Tuesday night, the NBC host first called out one of Trump’s more recent social media posts, in which he called to re-open Alcatraz prison. Meyers wasn’t too concerned about the idea though, instead joking that it just indicates that Trump probably watched Clint Eastwood’s “Escape From Alcatraz.”

“I love that you can tell from his social media posts what movie he watched on the plane,” Meyers joked. “Honestly, I’m dying to know what he thought of ‘Conclave.’”

At that, the fake image of Trump as the Pope appeared onscreen, as the real conclave began Wednesday morning. Meyers then noted that Trump actually joked with reporters on Monday about the actual possibility of him becoming the Pope.

“I would not be able to be married though,” Trump said.

“And it looks like Melania’s voted!” Meyers immediately joked, with an image of white smoke rising from the Vatican appearing onscreen. For those unaware, white smoke means that a new Pope has indeed been selected.

Meyers actually broke down that system too, after pausing to chuckle when the audience applauded louder and longer for his punchline about Melania.

“Just remember, black smoke means no decision, white smoke means a new Pope, and pink smoke means it’s a girl!” he joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full NBC monologue in the video above.