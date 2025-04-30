Seth Meyers Panics at Figuring Out What ‘Trump 2028’ Hats Might Actually Refer To | Video

The Trump team is selling hats that read “Trump 2028” on them, prompting many to worry that the president will try and defy the constitution and secure a third term in office. But Seth Meyers has a guess at what it actually means, which prompted him to panic a bit on Tuesday night.

During his monologue on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the NBC host first brushed off the hats, specifically because it is illegal for anyone to serve more than two terms as president, consecutively or not.

“That’s crazy, he can’t run for a third term,” Meyers said. “That would be — oh no.”

At that, a photo of Donald Trump Jr. appeared onscreen, implying that perhaps “Trump 2028” could actually be referring to the president’s son making his first attempt at the office.

Of course, Trump’s allies have been floating the idea of a third term for months now. Back in March, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon outright said “we’re working on it,” and “that people will say ‘[what is] the definition of a term-limit.’”

The definition is clearly stated in the 22nd amendment, and in direct terms: “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.”

When asked directly about it himself this week, in a conversation with The Atlantic, Donald Trump waffled, saying “it would be a big shattering” and that “maybe I’m just trying to shatter,” before also saying “It’s not something that I’m looking to do.”

All that said, the actual landing page for the “Trump 2028” hats has a description that reads “Rewrite the rules.” And just a month ago, Trump refused to actually rule out attempting to circumvent the law for a third term.

You can watch the full “Late Night with Seth Meyers” segment in the video above.