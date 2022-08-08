Donald Trump is no fan of reporters, but his Monday scoop was a doozy: The former President says “a large group of FBI agents” descended on his Mar-A-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday in an “unannounced raid.”

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a written statement posted to his Truth Social platform. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

The Associated Press later confirmed that a raid had taken place, citing a person familiar with the matter. The person said the raid was related to whether Trump had taken any classified information from the White House.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted a screenshot of Trump’s full statement:

Trump says MAL has been searched by feds pic.twitter.com/UEC5KE5pJm — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2022

The FBI did not immediately return messages seeking confirmation from TheWrap.

Neither the FBI nor the larger Department of Justice immediately put out any kind of statement regarding a raid at Mar-a-Lago. Late last month, the DOJ said it had opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

According to the AP, the DOJ has been investigating classified records found at Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives and Records Administration, which referred the matter to the Justice Department. Removing classified documents is a felony – though Trump could argue that he had the authority to declassify the documents as president.

Ross Lincoln contributed to this report …