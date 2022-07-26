Donald Trump Investigation Over Jan. 6 Launched by Department of Justice (Report)

The Justice Department has launched an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The investigation is part of a “criminal probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results” four anonymous sources told The Post.

A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request from the Post for comment. A Justice Department spokesman and a lawyer for Meadows declined to comment, according to the Post report.

The news of the investigation comes after last week’s Jan. 6 congressional hearing focused on Trump’s whereabouts and inaction after the assault on the U.S. Capitol started. Thursday’s hearing also revealed bizarre behind-the-scenes footage from that day during the taping of Trump’s speech to the nation, including a refusal to concede the election results and several outtakes in which he stumbled over words.

While the Jan. 6 House committee has focused on similar content, the Department of Justice’s investigation marks a distinct and separate effort, as the committee aims to highlight Trump’s responsibility in the insurrection and his failure to bar the attack and cannot charge anyone with wrongdoing.

A grand jury that has been convened has heard from witnesses that include two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence about possible conversations they had with Trump, his attorneys and the former president’s inner circle who tried to have fake, alternative electors placed in Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to the Post, which cited two unnamed sources.

Those sessions have included hours of detailed questions from federal prosecutors, the Post reported. The queries included topics ranging from the pressure he applied on Pence to help overturn the election to how directly involved he was in the effort to place the fake electors.

The investigation has also obtained phone records of Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other top Trump administration officials and aides, the Post reported.

Two people familiar with the matter told the Post that there are two potential tracks that could result from the investigation: one that focuses on “seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct a government proceed,” and the other that centers around fraud regarding the false-electors scheme or pressure from Trump to claim the 2020 election was rigged.

Jeremy Bailey contributed to this report.