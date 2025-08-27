Trump Melts Down Over New ‘Rumor’ That NBC Extended Seth Meyers’ Contract — More Than a Year After It Happened

Donald Trump is complaining once more about late night television hosts, and this time he’s targeting Seth Meyers. In a middle-of-the-night Truth Social rant, the president worried about a “rumor” that Meyers’ contract was renewed at NBC — which is something that happened more than a year ago.

“There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers,” Trump wrote. “He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child. So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope’s contract. I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!”

A representative for NBC and “Late Night” declined to comment on Trump’s rant.

Of course, it’s not a sick rumor. Meyers extended his “Late Night” hosting gig in May of last year. He will be hosting the show through 2028, so long as the show remains on the air. Additionally, Meyers’ production company, Sethmaker Shoemeyers, also extended its deal with Universal Studio Group.

It is true that late night series as a whole have seen decreases in viewership. As of the second quarter, all five of the biggest late night shows saw year-over-year decreases in total viewership, with “Late Night” specifically dropping 12%. That said, the abrupt cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” sparked a surge for late night TV across the board.

Over the course of its 10 years, Meyers’ “Late Night” and its digital series “Corrections” have notched two Critics Choice Awards, seven Writers Guild of America Award nominations and 11 Emmy nominations.

Meyers has long been vocal about his distaste for Trump, and regularly criticizes the president on-air for his actions in and out of office. Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segments, which carve out time to take, well, a closer look at the biggest stories of the week, often shred Trump.

They also regular rack up anywhere from a million to 3 million views on YouTube.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” returns with new episodes on Tuesday, September 2.