Seth Meyers Comes Up Speechless After Latest Odd Trumpism About Electric Boats and Sharks | Video

Seth Meyers just about always has a quippy comeback for Donald Trump’s odd moments during public appearances, but on Tuesday night, the NBC host came up empty on the president’s latest.

During his monologue, Meyers zeroed in on an event from last week, in which Trump went off against requiring vehicles — or watercraft — to be all-electric. Talking to the crowd, the president said that he would rather be electrocuted on a sinking boat than be eaten by a shark.

Taking a long pause to process those words, Meyers simply shook his head and said, “OK…?”

Indeed, Trump’s initial comments were a bit nonsensical, even in context. During his speech, he claimed that a boat manufacturer in South Carolina complained about battery-powered boats being too heavy to float. Apparently, that complaint prompted Trump to ask the man a question.

“I say, ‘What would happen if the boat sank from its weight? And you’re in the boat and you have this tremendously powerful battery and the battery is now underwater and there’s a shark that’s approximately 10 yards over there?’” he recalled.

Play video

The president then briefly detoured into talking about how he thinks there have been more shark attacks recently, before getting back to the original story that mentioned a shark.

“So there’s a shark 10 yards away from the boat, 10 yards or here, do I get electrocuted if the boat is sinking? Water goes over the battery, the boat is sinking,” he shared. “Do I stay on top of the boat and get electrocuted, or do I jump over by the shark and not get electrocuted?”

“Because I will tell you, he didn’t know the answer. He said, ‘You know, nobody’s ever asked me that question.’ I said, ‘I think it’s a good question.’ I think there’s a lot of electric current coming through that water,” Trump continued. “But you know what I’d do if there was a shark or you get electrocuted, I’ll take electrocution every single time. I’m not getting near the shark. So we’re going to end that.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.